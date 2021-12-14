UrduPoint.com

Congress To Avert Calamitous US Debt Default

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 08:21 PM

Congress to avert calamitous US debt default

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :The US Congress is expected to raise the Federal debt limit on Tuesday, ending the threat of a calamitous credit default until after next year's midterm elections -- just one day ahead of the deadline set by the Treasury.

The Senate will vote first and the House is expected follow suit later in the day, although the timing of action in both chambers remains somewhat fluid.

The vote in the 50-50 split Senate is expected to follow party lines, with Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris casting her 16th tie-breaking vote this year to seal the deal.

Both parties see raising the debt ceiling as politically toxic.

Republicans hope to weaponize Democratic "overspending" in the 2022 campaign, although the extension would only cover commitments already agreed by both parties, not new spending.

The two sides struck a deal last week creating a one-time law allowing Democrats to lift the nation's borrowing authority without requiring votes from the opposition Republicans.

The legislative sleight-of-hand allows Republicans to distance themselves from the extension while still allowing Democrats to circumvent the rule requiring 60 votes in the 50-50 upper chamber.

The Bipartisan Policy Center expects the United States would no longer be able to meet its debt repayment obligations sometime after December 21, although Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen put the deadline at Wednesday.

America spends more money than it collects through taxation, so it borrows money via the issuing of government bonds, seen as among the world's most reliable investments.

Around 80 years ago, lawmakers introduced a limit on how much federal debt could be accrued.

The ceiling has been lifted dozens of times to allow the government to meet its spending commitments -- usually without drama and with the support of both parties -- and stands at around $29 trillion.

Democratic leaders have spent weeks underlining the havoc that a default would have wrought, including the loss of an estimated six million jobs and $15 trillion in household wealth, as well as increased costs for mortgages and other borrowing.

Congress will likely specify the exact Dollar amount of a new borrowing cap -- likely upwards of $30 trillion.

