Congress to Reject US-UK Trade Deal That Undermines Good Friday Accord - House Speaker

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Congress will only a approve a trade agreement with the United Kingdom if its withdrawal from European Union, or Brexit, does not break the 1998 Good Friday Peace Agreement in Ireland, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

"If Brexit undermines the Good Friday accord, there will be no chance of a US-UK trade agreement passing the Congress," Pelosi said in a statement on Wednesday. "The peace of the Good Friday Agreement... will be fiercely defended on a bicameral and bipartisan basis in the United States Congress.

"

Pelosi released her statement following comments from National Security Adviser John Bolton that the United Kingdom would be "front of the trade queue" for a new trade agreement with the United States after Brexit.

"Whatever form it takes, Brexit cannot be allowed to imperil the Good Friday Agreement, including the seamless border between the Irish Republic and Northern Ireland... We cannot go back," Pelosi said.

The 21-year-old agreement continued to function as the bedrock of peace in Northern Ireland and offered a beacon of hope for the entire world, Pelosi added.