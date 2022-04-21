Congress to Take Up Another Ukraine Aid Bill Next Week - Pelosi

UrduPoint.com

Congress is ready to take up another bill authorizing more aid to Ukraine as soon as next week, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday after meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal

"We have passed a $13.6 billion appropriation (but now) we want to do more ... to be taken up as soon as we can next week," Pelosi said during a press conference. "We will learn what the priority and needs are."

Earlier on Thursday, President Joe Biden said the White House will send to Congress next week a supplemental budget request to continue US efforts to provide Ukraine with more weapons amid the Russian special military operation there.

"In order to sustain Ukraine for the duration of this fight, next week I'm going to to be sending to Congress a supplemental budget request to keep weapons and ammunition flowing without interruption to the brave Ukrainian fighters," Biden said.

The US president also said he expects Congress will move forward and act quickly on the matter.

