Open Menu

Congress Trying To Ban US Funding For Wuhan And Other Russian, Chinese Labs - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Congress Trying to Ban US Funding for Wuhan and Other Russian, Chinese Labs - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023)   A group of US senators has introduced a bill that would end funding for animal experiments at the Wuhan lab and 27 other labs eligible to receive taxpayer funding for research, Fox news reported on Monday.

The bill, which is called the Accountability in Foreign Animal Research (AFAR) Act of 2023, was put forth by Republican senators Joni Ernst and Lisa McClain and Democratic senator Don Davis. It aims to prevent the use of Federal funds for research involving vertebrate animals in nations the government considers to be foreign adversaries, the report said.

"We successfully pulled the plug on U.S. taxpayer funding to China's Wuhan Institute and Russia's labs”for now. The AFAR Act will guarantee not another penny will be spent subsidizing crazy and dangerous experiments, like putting cats on a treadmill or enhancing bat coronaviruses in Russia and China ever again," Ernst is quoted as saying in the report.

The senators argue that this "reckless spending" is against the best interest of taxpayers, said the report. The bill stems from an investigation Ernst started in January that revealed over 40 million US Dollars was given to a non-government pandemic research group that provided at least 2 million dollars to the Wuhan lab to conduct coronavirus experiments.

According to the report, which uses numbers provided by Ernst, 1.3 billion US tax dollars have been used to fund projects in testing labs in Russia and China since 2017.

Related Topics

Russia China Wuhan January 2017 From Government Best Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt approves funds for holding elections before N ..

Govt approves funds for holding elections before Nov: Minister for Energy Engine ..

30 minutes ago
 Teachers must concentrate on character building: S ..

Teachers must concentrate on character building: State Minister

30 minutes ago
 Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Le ..

Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Learning centers

32 minutes ago
 UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage dange ..

UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage danger list

32 minutes ago
 England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all ..

England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all square

32 minutes ago
 US teen cyclist White killed while training for wo ..

US teen cyclist White killed while training for worlds

31 minutes ago
UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Pales ..

UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Palestinian camp

31 minutes ago
 'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

31 minutes ago
 US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Thre ..

US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Threatened by Lack of Seedlings - ..

31 minutes ago
 KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast vict ..

KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast victims

50 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits LGH, inquires health of Rizw ..

50 minutes ago
 England win fifth Test against Australia to draw A ..

England win fifth Test against Australia to draw Ashes 2-2

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World