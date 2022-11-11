Congress United in Backing Global Precision Targeting Satellites Plan - Space Agency Chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) The US Defense Department's plan to launch hundreds of robust resilient targeting and tracking satellites in low earth orbit that can direct hundreds of precision missile strikes simultaneously enjoys broad bipartisan backing from both Republicans and Democrats in Congress, Space Development Agency (SDA) Director Derek Tournear said.

"Tranche Two transportation (rocket launching capacity for the program) is part of the president's budget submission for (Fiscal Year) 2023," Tiournear told a virtual meeting hosted by the National Security Space Association on Thursday.

Both Republicans and Democrats in Congress supported the program and the broad commitment to fund it had not eroded, Tournear said.

"I don't see any indications we are losing support," Tournear said.

The program envisages spending a total of $16 billion over the next five fiscal years to provide a global constellation of hundreds of satellites in low earth orbit that can track and target hundreds of launched threats or ground and sea targets at the same time, Tournear added.