Congress Will Direct Commission to Report on Fleet Electrification, Batteries - US Senator

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) The US Congress will direct a commission to report to lawmakers on the electrification of the United States' vehicle fleets and battery supply chain policies, US Sen. Lindsey Graham said on Friday.

"We're going to direct a commission to report back to the Congress about how we deal with electrification of the fleet, how we deal with the battery supply chain," Graham said during a panel at the Munich Security Conference.

Batteries are becoming the "new oil," Graham added.

However, the US' vehicle fleets can be made low-carbon without all being electrified, Graham said, pointing to technologies such as hydrogen fuel.

Graham attended the Munich Security Conference as part of a bipartisan, bicameral delegation of US lawmakers. The conference brings together nearly five hundred high-level leaders from around the world for discussions on international security policy.

Other members of the delegation - named CODEL McCain in honor of late US Sen. John McCain, who led the US delegation to the conference for years - include Senators Sheldon Whitehouse, Richard Blumenthal and Bob Menendez.