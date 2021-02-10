UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Congressional Budget Office Estimates $75Bln-$180Bln Cost For US Cruise Missile Defense

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 04:00 AM

Congressional Budget Office Estimates $75Bln-$180Bln Cost for US Cruise Missile Defense

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) The lowest cost option for an integrated US national defense against cruise missiles would cost between $75 billion and $180 billion, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) said in a report.

"Modified versions of systems that the military uses today could be purchased for homeland cruise missile defense," the report said on Tuesday. "CBO estimates that the lowest-cost 'architectures' it examined - integrated systems that comprise airborne or space-based radars, surface-to-air missiles, and fighter aircraft - would cost roughly $75 billion to $180 billion to acquire and operate for 20 years.

The report then presents a skeptical analysis of whether such a defense would be needed because US adversaries now have plenty of less expensive and potentially more damaging options than cruise missiles.

Those options include attacks with truck bombs, a technique used by terrorists, or by ballistic missiles from hostile nations that plummet to Earth from outer space in contrast to ground hugging cruise missiles, the report said.

Related Topics

Budget From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Hope Probe&#039;s successful arrival at Mars conso ..

2 hours ago

Top UAE officials say success of &#039;Hope Probe& ..

3 hours ago

Egyptian President congratulates UAE on Hope Probe ..

4 hours ago

Rulers congratulate UAE President and people on Ho ..

4 hours ago

FNC approves bill on genetic resources

4 hours ago

UAE leaders receive congratulations on Hope Probe& ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.