Congressional Committee on January 6 Events at Capitol Subpoenas Trump Ally, 10 Organizers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The select congressional committee investigating the events on the US Capitol on January 6 said it has subpoenaed long-time Trump ally Katrina Pierson and ten other organizers of rallies that occurred before the riot, according to a press release.

"Today, Chairman Bennie G.

Thompson announced that the Select Committee has issued subpoenas for deposition testimony and records to individuals tied to the events and rallies leading up to the January 6th insurrection, including the January 6th rally at the Ellipse that immediately preceded the violent attack on the US Capitol," the release said on Wednesday. "The subpoenas were sent to 11 individuals as part of the Select Committee's efforts to collect information from them and their associated entities on the planning, organization, and funding of those events."