UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Congressional Democrats Accuse NRA Of Giving Russians Access To US Officials - Report

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 10:56 PM

Congressional Democrats Accuse NRA of Giving Russians Access to US Officials - Report

Democrats on the US Senate Finance Committee released a report on Friday that is accusing the National Rifle Association (NRA) of providing two Russian nationals access to US officials in exchange for business opportunities

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Democrats on the US Senate Finance Committee released a report on Friday that is accusing the National Rifle Association (NRA) of providing two Russian nationals access to US officials in exchange for business opportunities.

"The minority staff investigation confirms that the NRA, its officers, board members and donors engaged in a years-long effort to facilitate the US-based activities of Maria Butina and Alexander Torshin," the report said.

The US Justice Department determined the activity of the two Russian nationals amounted to "an illegal conspiracy to gain access to American organizations through the NRA," the report said.

The report pointed out that Butina was convicted on a felony charge of conspiracy to act as an unregistered foreign agent and Torshin was designated by the Treasury Department for participating in Russia's alleged global malign activity.

The report noted that NRA officials took part in a trip to Moscow in December 2015 to advance personal business opportunities.

Moreover, the report said the NRA may have abused its tax-exempt privileges, adding that an audit of the NRA's activity would be required to fully determine if it broke any tax laws.

Allegations that the Kremlin had used the NRA to influence US policy to its benefit have been coupled with the United States' repeated accusations that Russia meddled in the 2016 US presidential election.

Russia has repeatedly denied all accusations of meddling in the domestic affairs of other states, including the United States.

Related Topics

Election Senate Exchange Business Moscow Minority Russia United States May December Democrats 2016 2015 All

Recent Stories

Syria Foreign Minister Says Head of Constitutional ..

55 seconds ago

Aftershocks continue in quake-hit Mirpur, adjacent ..

58 seconds ago

Syrian Foreign Minister Tells Sputnik US Statement ..

1 minute ago

Nuclear War Looms If India Does Not End Kashmir Cu ..

5 minutes ago

UN Envoy Pedersen Says May Take Part in Next Astan ..

5 minutes ago

Trump Administration May Limit US Investments in C ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.