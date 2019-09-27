Congressional Democrats Accuse NRA of Giving Russians Access to US Officials - Report

Democrats on the US Senate Finance Committee released a report on Friday that is accusing the National Rifle Association (NRA) of providing two Russian nationals access to US officials in exchange for business opportunities

"The minority staff investigation confirms that the NRA, its officers, board members and donors engaged in a years-long effort to facilitate the US-based activities of Maria Butina and Alexander Torshin," the report said.

The US Justice Department determined the activity of the two Russian nationals amounted to "an illegal conspiracy to gain access to American organizations through the NRA," the report said.

The report pointed out that Butina was convicted on a felony charge of conspiracy to act as an unregistered foreign agent and Torshin was designated by the Treasury Department for participating in Russia's alleged global malign activity.

The report noted that NRA officials took part in a trip to Moscow in December 2015 to advance personal business opportunities.

Moreover, the report said the NRA may have abused its tax-exempt privileges, adding that an audit of the NRA's activity would be required to fully determine if it broke any tax laws.

Allegations that the Kremlin had used the NRA to influence US policy to its benefit have been coupled with the United States' repeated accusations that Russia meddled in the 2016 US presidential election.

Russia has repeatedly denied all accusations of meddling in the domestic affairs of other states, including the United States.