UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Congressional Foreign Policy Panels Vow To Take Action If Trump Cuts $4Bln In Foreign Aid

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 01:00 AM

Congressional Foreign Policy Panels Vow to Take Action if Trump Cuts $4Bln in Foreign Aid

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) The chairmen and ranking members of key foreign policy committees in both the US House and Senate in a letter to the White House on Friday promised to take action if the administration moves forward on plans to cut up to $4 billion in foreign aid.

"It would be inappropriate for any administration, under any circumstance, to attempt to override Congress's most fundamental power," the bipartisan group of lawmakers said in the letter. "Such action would be precedent-setting and a direct affront to the separation of powers principle upon which our nation was built. As leaders of the Congressional Committees with oversight responsibility for US foreign policy and the appropriate resourcing and execution of development and diplomacy programs, we would be compelled to use all the tools at our disposal to respond appropriately, should such action be taken.

"

The letter was co-written by House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel and Ranking Member Michael McCaul, and Senate Foreign Relations Chairman James Risch and Ranking Member Bob Menendez.

The White House has frozen foreign aid for a number of global health, security and development programs pending efficacy assessments. The review encompasses between $2 billion and $4 billion worth of funding.

The foreign funding for the current fiscal year is set to expire on September 30.

Related Topics

Senate White House September Congress All Billion

Recent Stories

Al Azhar to launch campaign on &#039;Farewell Serm ..

21 minutes ago

Salvini ambush sparks Italy political crisis

1 hour ago

World Cup-winner Rashid ruled out for rest of seas ..

1 hour ago

France says 'needs no permission' for Iran dialogu ..

1 hour ago

Second seed Thiem bounced by Medvedev in Montreal

2 hours ago

Warne backs Archer to be Smith's 'biggest challeng ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.