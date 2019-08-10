Congressional Foreign Policy Panels Vow to Take Action if Trump Cuts $4Bln in Foreign Aid

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) The chairmen and ranking members of key foreign policy committees in both the US House and Senate in a letter to the White House on Friday promised to take action if the administration moves forward on plans to cut up to $4 billion in foreign aid.

"It would be inappropriate for any administration, under any circumstance, to attempt to override Congress's most fundamental power," the bipartisan group of lawmakers said in the letter. "Such action would be precedent-setting and a direct affront to the separation of powers principle upon which our nation was built. As leaders of the Congressional Committees with oversight responsibility for US foreign policy and the appropriate resourcing and execution of development and diplomacy programs, we would be compelled to use all the tools at our disposal to respond appropriately, should such action be taken.

"

The letter was co-written by House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel and Ranking Member Michael McCaul, and Senate Foreign Relations Chairman James Risch and Ranking Member Bob Menendez.

The White House has frozen foreign aid for a number of global health, security and development programs pending efficacy assessments. The review encompasses between $2 billion and $4 billion worth of funding.

The foreign funding for the current fiscal year is set to expire on September 30.