UrduPoint.com

Congressional Panel Subpoenas Trump's Adviser James 'Phil' Waldron To Testify

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 05:50 AM

Congressional Panel Subpoenas Trump's Adviser James 'Phil' Waldron to Testify

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) US House Select Committee investigating the events at thet Capitol on January 6 has subpoenaed former President Donald Trump's adviser and member of his legal team James "Phil" Waldron and requested him to provide documents and testimony with respect to allegedly seeking to subvert the 2020 presidential election results.

"Chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS) today announced that the Select Committee has issued a subpoena to James P. "Phil" Waldron for records and testimony. Mr. Waldron appears to have been involved with efforts to promote claims about fraud in the 2020 election," the Select Committee said in a press release on Thursday.

Thompson said he believes Waldron promoted claims of election fraud and circulated strategies for challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election and alleged that he was actively communicating with the Trump administration officials in the weeks preceding the January 6 events.

The panel became interested in Waldron after he reportedly publicly claimed to be the author of a 38-page PowerPoint presentation dubbed "Election Fraud, Foreign Interference and Options for 6 Jan." that had been sent to Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows on January 5 recommending that Trump declare a national emergency and return himself to the presidency.

Earlier this week, the Select Committee advanced a measure recommending the lower chamber of Congress to hold Meadows accountable to criminal contempt for failing to fully cooperate with the panel.

Trump and his associates have called the work of the Select Committee a political witch hunt.

Related Topics

Election Trump Thompson Chamber January Congress Criminals 2020 P

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Digital Dubai, reviews ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Digital Dubai, reviews latest strategies to enhance ..

4 hours ago
 UNESCO to celebrate the World Arabic Language Day ..

UNESCO to celebrate the World Arabic Language Day on 18 December

5 hours ago
 US Lawmakers Urge Biden to Suspend Limits on Food, ..

US Lawmakers Urge Biden to Suspend Limits on Food, Other Humanitarian Relief to ..

5 hours ago
 European Parliament Adopts Resolution on Ukraine C ..

European Parliament Adopts Resolution on Ukraine Calling for New Russia Sanction ..

5 hours ago
 PML-N wins PP-206 Khanewl by-elections: Unofficial ..

PML-N wins PP-206 Khanewl by-elections: Unofficial results

5 hours ago
 Russian Court Extends Detention of Kazan School Sh ..

Russian Court Extends Detention of Kazan School Shooter for 3 Months

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.