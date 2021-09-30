UrduPoint.com

Congressional Report Shows High Levels Of Heavy Metals In US Baby Foods - Congresswoman

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 12:09 AM

Congressional Report Shows High Levels of Heavy Metals in US Baby Foods - Congresswoman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) A report prepared by the Democrat staff on the US House Oversight Committee shows alarming levels of toxic heavy metals in baby food and criticizes the industry for posing serious health risks to babies and toddlers, Congresswoman Raja Krishnamoorthi said on Wednesday.

"Today's report reveals that companies not only under-report the high levels of toxic content in their baby food, but also knowingly keep toxic products on the market. The facts speak for themselves, and the fact of the matter is that the baby food industry has consistently cut corners and put profit over the health of babies and children," Krishnamoorthi said in a press release explaining the report.

Krishnamoorthi chairs the US House Oversight Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy.

Testing conducted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the state of Alask found that rice cereal made by Beech Nut and Gerber found more inorganic arsenic than FDA's 100 parts per billion (ppb) limit - an already dangerously-high standard that FDA is now lowering, the release said.

Tests of Plum Organics baby food found levels of arsenic of up to 225 parts per billion along with high levels of lead and cadmium, the release said.

The report also accused Walmart of weakening its arsenic standard by quadrupling arsenic levels permitted in its baby foods from 23 ppb to 100 ppb, the release added.

The report recommended that the FDA accelerate proposed timelines for publishing final limits for heavy metals and require companies to conduct tests on finished products. The report also urged baby food manufacturers to phase out products that have high amounts of ingredients that frequently test high in toxic heavy metals, such as rice.

