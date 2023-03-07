UrduPoint.com

Congressman Admits To Existence Of Labs In US That Work With 'Terribly Dangerous' Viruses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2023 | 10:05 PM

Congressman Admits to Existence of Labs in US That Work With 'Terribly Dangerous' Viruses

There are laboratories in the United States that work with "terribly dangerous" viruses and China should be forthcoming in getting to the truth about whether a laboratory leak started the coronavirus pandemic, US Congressman Jim Himes said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) There are laboratories in the United States that work with "terribly dangerous" viruses and China should be forthcoming in getting to the truth about whether a laboratory leak started the coronavirus pandemic, US Congressman Jim Himes said on Tuesday.

"If it turns out to have been a lab leak, we need to really understand how that happened, and the Chinese certainly do because it cannot happen again, and, by the way, we have labs that handle terribly, terribly dangerous viruses too.

So, there's a lot of learning that could occur if we got to the truth. To get to the truth, we're going to need the Chinese to be forthcoming," Himes said.

In February, the US Energy Department, which runs a network of national bioresearch laboratories, joined the FBI in claiming that the COVID-19 pandemic emerged from a test tube in a laboratory in Wuhan, China. FBI Director Christopher Wray also said in an interview that the novel coronavirus most likely originated from a potential mishap at a lab in Wuhan.

Related Topics

China Wuhan United States February FBI From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ACB Announces Schedule for Home Series against Pak ..

ACB Announces Schedule for Home Series against Pakistan

9 minutes ago
 Two of 4 US Citizens Abducted in Mexico Killed, 2 ..

Two of 4 US Citizens Abducted in Mexico Killed, 2 Others Found Alive - Governor

4 minutes ago
 Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri for celebrating women' ..

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri for celebrating women's history week in senate

4 minutes ago
 Some miscreants want to sabotage census: Ahsan Iqb ..

Some miscreants want to sabotage census: Ahsan Iqbal

4 minutes ago
 Germany Lacks Combat-Ready Tanks for NATO Very Hig ..

Germany Lacks Combat-Ready Tanks for NATO Very High Readiness Joint Task Force - ..

4 minutes ago
 Shab-e-Baraat observed amid strict security measur ..

Shab-e-Baraat observed amid strict security measures

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.