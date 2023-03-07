Congressman Admits to Existence of Labs in US That Work With 'Terribly Dangerous' Viruses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) There are laboratories in the United States that work with "terribly dangerous" viruses and China should be forthcoming in getting to the truth about whether a laboratory leak started the coronavirus pandemic, US Congressman Jim Himes said on Tuesday.

"If it turns out to have been a lab leak, we need to really understand how that happened, and the Chinese certainly do because it cannot happen again, and, by the way, we have labs that handle terribly, terribly dangerous viruses too.

So, there's a lot of learning that could occur if we got to the truth. To get to the truth, we're going to need the Chinese to be forthcoming," Himes said.

In February, the US Energy Department, which runs a network of national bioresearch laboratories, joined the FBI in claiming that the COVID-19 pandemic emerged from a test tube in a laboratory in Wuhan, China. FBI Director Christopher Wray also said in an interview that the novel coronavirus most likely originated from a potential mishap at a lab in Wuhan.