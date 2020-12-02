Congressman Asks US Supreme Court to Block Pennsylvania to Perfect Election Certification

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) US Congressman Mike Kelly has filed a request to the US Supreme Court for an emergency injunction to prevent the Pennsylvania authorities from taking any additional actions to perfect the certification of the November election results, a court filing revealed.

"Applicants respectfully request an immediate, emergency writ of injunction to prevent the Respondents, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Governor Thomas W. Wolf, and Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar from taking any further action to perfect the certification of the results of the November 3, 2020, General Election in Pennsylvania for the offices of President and Vice President of the United States of America," the filing said on Tuesday.

Kelly also asked the US Supreme Court to block the certification of the Pennsylvania's results for the races for seats in Congress.

On Saturday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court rejected a bid by Republicans to invalidate millions of mail-in ballots in the state.

The Pennsylvania officials certified the election results earlier this week, declaring that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden had won by more than 80,000 votes in the state.

Major US media outlets have projected Biden to be the winner of the November 3 presidential election. Biden declared victory but so did President Donald Trump, who said his victory was stolen via massive fraud and acts of impropriety.

Trump has sought recounts in several states and filed lawsuits in state and Federal courts, saying only legal votes should be counted and illegal votes should be discarded. Several states have said they found no evidence of systematic fraud and substantial irregularities.