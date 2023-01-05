Congressman Chip Roy Says US House Needs Leader Who Will Allow Debate on Ukraine Aid

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) The US House of Representatives ought to elect a leader who will change the rules to allow for more debate on aid to Ukraine, Republican Congressman Chip Roy said on Wednesday during a speech nominating colleague Byron Donalds as speaker.

"We should be in here having this kind of a conversation with this many people in the room about Ukraine, and we should debate the merits and we should debate the ups and downs of being involved. We should debate the $45 billion Dollars. We should debate whether it should be more or less... The only way you're going to get that is if you change the rules and have the leadership to advance the rules," Roy said.

On Tuesday, the House failed to select a speaker during its first session of the 118th Congress.

Republicans were unable to gather the necessary 218 votes behind Congressman Kevin McCarthy, with 20 of the party's 222 members voting for opposition candidates.

Following Roy's speech, the House proceeded to a fourth speaker vote, which is also poised to fail.

The situation marks the first time in a century that the House has failed to select a speaker on the first ballot. House Democrats held a press conference before the session on Wednesday, warning of the seriousness of not selecting a speaker and preventing lawmakers from being sworn into office.

The longest speaker selection process in US history occurred in 1855-1856, when the House took 133 ballots over the course of two months to select a speaker.