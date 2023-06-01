UrduPoint.com

Congressman Comer Says Drafting Legislation To Hold FBI Chief In Contempt Of Congress

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Congressman James Comer said on Thursday that he is in the process of drafting legislation to hold Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress after he failed to comply with a subpoena requesting him to provide a document alleging then-Vice President Joe Biden engaged in a criminal bribery scheme with a foreign national.

"I am drafting legislation to hold FBI Director Wray in contempt of Congress," Comer said in a tweet. "(House Committee on Oversight and Accountability) will vote on this (legislation) next week if the FBI continues to defy my lawful subpoena."

On Wednesday, House Oversight Committee Chairman Comer said in a statement that during his call with FBI Director Christopher Wray, the latter confirmed the existence of an unclassified form FD-1023 but refused to provide it to the committee and instead offered to allow interested lawmakers to see the document in person at the FBI headquarters.

During an interview for Fox news on Thursday, Comer said that he and other lawmakers will go to the FBI headquarters to take a look at the form with the name of an alleged informant being removed from it.

"We have oversight over the federal government, but for some reason, the FBI thinks they are immune to oversight," Comer said in the interview.

In May, Comer subpoenaed Wray and requested a document that allegedly contains information about a scheme involving then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national relating to an exchange of money to secure policy decisions. The subpoena asked Wray to provide the requested document by May 30.

