Congressman-Elect George Santos Admits To 2008 Brazil Theft - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2023 | 07:25 PM

US Congressman-elect George Santos admitted to Brazilian police that he stole a checkbook in 2008 to purchase shoes and clothing, CNN reported, citing court documents

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) US Congressman-elect George Santos admitted to Brazilian police that he stole a checkbook in 2008 to purchase shoes and clothing, CNN reported, citing court documents.

Santos gave the statement to Brazilian police in 2010, although the investigation was suspended because police were subsequently unable to locate him for years.

Court documents indicated that Santos had used stolen checks accompanied by an ID card with the name of the checkbook owner and his own photo at a shop in Brazil on June 27, 2008. His mother, a nurse, told police in November 2010 that the four stolen checks had come from a checkbook in her purse that belonged to her deceased patient, Delio da Camara da Costa Alemao.

Santos also confessed the theft to police that month, saying he had forged the man's signature on the checks while at the shop to purchase about $1,313 worth of shoes and clothing. He said he had destroyed the remainder of the checkbook.

However, Brazilian police were subsequently unable to track him down, enabling Santos to escape prosecution.

With Santos' recent congressional victory in the United States, the Rio de Janeiro prosecutor's office told CNN that it will formally request the US Justice Department to notify Santos of the charges.

