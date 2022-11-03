Congressman Gosar Urges US, UN to Help Facilitate Russia-Ukraine Talks - Spokesperson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) US Congressman Paul Gosar encourages the US and UN to facilitate talks between Russia and Ukraine, which should commence immediately, spokesperson Anthony Foti told Sputnik.

Gosar recently invited Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to his home state of Arizona for peace talks to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

"Yes, negotiations are possible and should be commenced," Foti said when asked about Gosar's stance on Russia-Ukraine talks. "Helping to achieve peace is an appropriate role for the US and the UN."