Congressman Gosar's Office Says Unsure How Congress Will Address Kremlin Drone Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2023 | 10:13 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) US Congressman Paul Gosar's office told Sputnik on Wednesday they are unsure what lawmakers intend to do to address the drone attack against the Kremlin.

"We did see that. Not sure what Congress intends to do," Gosar's office said in a statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, two drones attempted to strike the Kremlin in Moscow in what Russia says was a Ukrainian assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine has denied involvement in the attack.

According to media reports, the Biden administration will hold a closed briefing with the US Senate Intelligence Committee at 2:30 p.m. ET about the drone attack against the Kremlin in Moscow. The report added that US officials continue to work to confirm Russia's claims of Ukraine's involvement in the attack.

The Pentagon and State Department acknowledged they are aware of reports about the attack but indicated they cannot validate them at this time.

