Congressman McCarthy Says 'Clear' Republicans Going to Take US House Back

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said during a speech after the midterm elections that it is clear Republicans will take back the lower chamber of Congress.

"It is clear that we are going to take the House back," McCarthy told his supporters.

"When you wake up tomorrow, we will be in the majority and (current US House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi will be in the minority."

NBC news projects Republicans will control the House of Representatives in the next Congress following Tuesday's midterm elections. McCarthy is expected to be the next Speaker of the House.

McCarthy said Republicans will work to improve the US economy, reduce crime and protect fundamental freedoms in the United States.