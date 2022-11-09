UrduPoint.com

Congressman McCarthy Says 'Clear' Republicans Going To Take US House Back

Sumaira FH Published November 09, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Congressman McCarthy Says 'Clear' Republicans Going to Take US House Back

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said during a speech after the midterm elections that it is clear Republicans will take back the lower chamber of Congress.

"It is clear that we are going to take the House back," McCarthy told his supporters.

"When you wake up tomorrow, we will be in the majority and (current US House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi will be in the minority."

NBC news projects Republicans will control the House of Representatives in the next Congress following Tuesday's midterm elections. McCarthy is expected to be the next Speaker of the House.

McCarthy said Republicans will work to improve the US economy, reduce crime and protect fundamental freedoms in the United States.

Related Topics

Minority Nancy United States Chamber Congress

Recent Stories

Pakistan urges Israel to allow UNRWA to discharge ..

Pakistan urges Israel to allow UNRWA to discharge its duties freely

21 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semi-Final New Zealand Vs. ..

T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semi-Final New Zealand Vs. Pakistan

29 minutes ago
 Nation celebrates Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal's birt ..

Nation celebrates Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal's birthday

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th Nov ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th November 2022

3 hours ago
 Global Oil Projected at Below $100 in 2023 Despite ..

Global Oil Projected at Below $100 in 2023 Despite Russia Squeeze - US Energy Ag ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.