Congressman Nehls Says US Capitol Police Illegally Investigated His Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2022 | 09:41 PM

Congressman Troy Nehls issued a statement on Tuesday saying that the US Capitol Police (USCP) conducted an illegal investigation of him and his office last November

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Congressman Troy Nehls issued a statement on Tuesday saying that the US Capitol Police (USCP) conducted an illegal investigation of him and his office last November.

"The (USCP) Intelligence Division investigated my office illegally and one of my staffers caught them in the act," Nehls said via Twitter. "On November 20th, 2021, Capitol Police entered my office without my knowledge and photographed confidential legislative products protected by the Speech and Debate clause enshrined in the Constitution, Article 1 Section 6."

Three other intelligence officers disguised as construction workers also entered the office again two days later while the House of Representatives was in recess, during which time they encountered one of Nehls' staffers and questioned them about the contents of photographs they previously took, Nehls said.

Nehls also said that neither he nor any of his senior level staff were ever informed of the investigation or the reasons behind it.

Nehls said the investigation may be linked to his vocal criticism of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the January 6 Select Committee probing the events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

