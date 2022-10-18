Congressman Says US Should Use 'Hard Power' Approach to Deter China on Taiwan

The United States should better utilize its hard power capabilities to deter China from taking military action in Taiwan after the Biden administration's approach to deterrence in Ukraine failed, US Congressman Mike Gallagher said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) The United States should better utilize its hard power capabilities to deter China from taking military action in Taiwan after the Biden administration's approach to deterrence in Ukraine failed, US Congressman Mike Gallagher said on Tuesday.

"We don't lack options, we lack leadership. We lack leadership in the Pentagon capable of bending the bureaucracy to their will in service of a defense strategy that prioritizes hard power. We lack leadership in the White House that understands the paradox at the heart of deterrence: that to avoid war, you must convince your adversary that you are both capable and willing to wage war," Gallagher said during remarks at the Heritage Foundation.

The Biden administration's approach to deterrence in Ukraine failed due to signaling their unwillingness to put US hard power in Russia's way, Gallagher said. The US should put hard power between China and Taiwan before it's "too late," Gallagher said.

The United States will embolden China and invite war if it ignores lessons about hard power, continues down a path of disarmament and allows fear of escalation to dominate decision-making, Gallagher said.

Specifically, Gallagher recommended that the United States develop what he called an "anti-navy" in order to counter Chinese ships and landing craft, as well as bolster munitions production as stockpiles run low amid shipments to Ukraine.

Gallagher's remarks come following the release of a Heritage Foundation report on US military power, which rated the country's overall posture as being "weak." While the US Marine Corps and nuclear forces were rated highly, the Army, Navy, Air Force and Space Force all received ratings between "very weak" and "marginal," the report said.

The United States is at growing risk of not being able to defend vital national interests due to years of underfunding, shifting security policies and poorly defined priorities among other challenges, the report added.