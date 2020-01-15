Congressman Schiff to Lead US House Impeachment Managers in Trump Senate Trial - Pelosi

(@imziishan)

US Congressmen Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler are among the seven lawmakers to be named as House of Representatives impeachment managers in the Senate trial of US President Donald Trump, the Office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) US Congressmen Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler are among the seven lawmakers to be named as House of Representatives impeachment managers in the Senate trial of US President Donald Trump, the Office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in a statement on Wednesday.

Congressmen Hakeem Jeffries, Val Demings, Jason Crow, Zoe Lofgren and Sylvia Garcia will join Schiff and Nadler as House of Representatives managers of the impeachment trial against Trump in the Senate, the statement said.