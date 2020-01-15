UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Congressman Schiff To Lead US House Impeachment Managers In Trump Senate Trial - Pelosi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 09:32 PM

Congressman Schiff to Lead US House Impeachment Managers in Trump Senate Trial - Pelosi

US Congressmen Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler are among the seven lawmakers to be named as House of Representatives impeachment managers in the Senate trial of US President Donald Trump, the Office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) US Congressmen Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler are among the seven lawmakers to be named as House of Representatives impeachment managers in the Senate trial of US President Donald Trump, the Office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in a statement on Wednesday.

Congressmen Hakeem Jeffries, Val Demings, Jason Crow, Zoe Lofgren and Sylvia Garcia will join Schiff and Nadler as House of Representatives managers of the impeachment trial against Trump in the Senate, the statement said.

Related Topics

Senate Trump Nancy

Recent Stories

Masdar City to inaugurate new Central Park communi ..

18 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy paves way for expan ..

19 minutes ago

National Assembly body recommends drug testing for ..

2 minutes ago

Soleimani Murder Case Unlikely to End Up in Intern ..

2 minutes ago

Ministry of Economy, Netherlands discuss future pa ..

1 hour ago

Dutch Committee Suggests Limiting Air Traffic Unti ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.