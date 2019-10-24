Congressman Tim Ryan Announces Dropping Out of 2020 US Presidential Race

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) US Congressman Tim Ryan announced on Thursday that he is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race because his campaign had not worked out as planned.

"I'm announcing today that I'm withdrawing from the presidential campaign," Ryan said in a videotaped announcement. "I wanted to give voice to the forgotten communities that have been left behind by globalization and automation. While it didn't quite work out the way we planned, this voice will not be stifled."

Ryan said he got into the presidential race in April to give voice to the forgotten people in the United States - workers and businesses who have been left behind, individuals without health-care and quality education as well as individuals saddled with tremendous debt.

Ryan said he is proud his campaign accomplished that goal, but added that he is now returning to the state of Ohio to run for reelection in the 13th congressional district.

The 46-year-old Ryan consistently polled at less than 1 percent, enough to qualify for appearances in the June and July Democratic Primary debates.

But Ryan failed to qualify for the last two debates, reportedly raising only a little more than $425,000 in the quarter that ended September 30 or less than half than what he had raised in the previous three months, according to media reports.

As of October 24, 18 Democrats and four Republicans, including President Donald Trump, are competing in the 2020 US presidential race.