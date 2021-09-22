Congressman Urges US House to Reverse Plan to Strip $1Bln Funding for Israeli Iron Dome

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2021) The US House Democratic leadership needs to reconsider plans to pull $1 billion in funding for Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system, which would harm the Jewish state's ability to defend itself, ranking Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul said.

"There is strong bipartisan support to supply our friend and ally Israel with the tools to defend itself against future threats and I would urge Democrat leaders to reconsider this dangerous decision," McCaul said in a press release on Tuesday.

US House Democrats removed the $1 billion to replenish the Iron Dome from a stopgap government funding bill under pressure from lawmakers with a history of antipathy toward Israel, according to media reports.

McCaul said the Iron Dome saved lives and helped limit civilian casualties in a May conflict in which Hamas militants in Gaza fired more than 4,000 rockets at Israel.