Congressman Van Drew Abandons Democrat Party to Join Republicans - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) US Congressman Jeff Van Drew has left the Democratic Party to join the Republican Party following the impeachment proceedings in the House of Representatives, President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday.

"Very big announcement... Jeff will be joining the Republican Party," Trump said according to a White House press pool report.

On Wednesday, Van Drew voted against the articles of impeachment against Trump.

The Democrat-majority House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The vote came after House conducted an impeachment inquiry and concluded that Trump solicited foreign meddling in the US electoral process in connection to his July 25 telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump will have to face trial in the US Senate but is unlikely to be removed from power as Republicans constitute a majority in the upper chamber of Congress. Republicans have made it clear that they viewed his impeachment as a sham.

Trump has said the impeachment is a hoax and a continuation of attempts by Democrats to reverse the result of the 2016 presidential election.