Congressmen Raise Issue of Chinese Firm Buying Farmland Near US Military Base - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) US lawmakers reached out to the Biden administration this week raising national security concerns about a Chinese firm with alleged ties to the Chinese government purchasing farmland near a US military base in the state of North Dakota, according to a letter released on Tuesday.

"The recent acquisition of property north of Grand Forks, North Dakota, by the Fufeng Group, a Chinese-based manufacturer with close links to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), is an alarming development for our national security," the letter said.

The lawmakers said in the letter that the presence of a CCP-affiliated corporation near the US military installation "potentially undermines the integrity of our high-capability military bases, jeopardizing our strategic interests.

"

US Congressmen Carlos Gimenez, Mike Waltz, and 48 other lawmakers signed the letter sent to US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

The letter said the farmland acquired by the alleged Chinese-backed company is near the Grand Forks Air Force Base, which has exceptional intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, making the recently purchased land the ideal location to closely monitor and intercept military activity.

The lawmakers asked the Biden administration to disclose if anything is being done to appropriately address the this matter and other similar situations.