Congressmen Says Working on Bill to Hold War Crimes Violators Accountable in US Courts

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) Legislation is currently being drafted that would allow the US government to hold accountable in US courts individuals that it accuses of war crimes and crimes against humanity, US Congressman David Cicilline said on Wednesday.

"I am proudly working on a bicameral piece of legislation ... that allows the United States to hold perpetrators who commit war crimes or crimes against humanity accountable in US courts," Cicilline said during the hearing at the US House Foreign Affairs Committee on alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

Cicilline expressed confidence that the legislation will enable the US government to ensure there would be no safe haven for those responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

"We will do all we can to hold you and your enablers responsible for your crimes," he added.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Russia has said the special operation aims to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine and operations solely target the country's military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.

In response, the United States and its allies imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia and supplied Ukraine with offensive and defensive weapons as well as other aid.