Congressmen Urge Blinken to Pressure Saudis to Drop Charges Against US Rights Advocates

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) A group of congressmenon Thursday sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging him to pressure Saudi Arabia to drop charges and travel bans imposed on human right advocates who are US citizens and permanent residents.

"We cannot tolerate Saudi Arabia's campaign against those who bravely speak out for human rights and basic freedoms, especially if those individuals are US citizens and lawful residents," Senators Time Kaine, Mark Warner, and six others said in a letter.

Several US citizens are facing trials in Saudi Arabia on March 8 or are subject to travel bans to the country due to their advocacy of social reforms, the letter said.

US citizens Salah Al-Haidar and Bader Al-Ibrahim are facing trial while Walid Fitaihi and his seven family members, all US citizens, are subject to a travel ban, the letter said.

Of particular concern is the health condition of Abdulrahman Al-Sadhan, a US university graduate who has been detained for more than 1,000 days, the letter added.