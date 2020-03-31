UrduPoint.com
Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez Becomes Latest US Lawmaker Diagnosed With COVID-19

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The latest member of Congress to contract the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez, announced her diagnosis in a press release on Monday.

"After speaking with the attending physician by phone, I was diagnosed with presumed coronavirus infection. My symptoms are mild and I am taking Tylenol for fever and isolating at home," Velazquez said.

Velazquez said she began feeling sick Sunday morning with fever, muscle aches, upset stomach and the inability to taste or smell food, all symptoms of the disease.

Because the symptoms were mild, Velazquez said she was advised by her physician not to visit the doctor's office and a coronavirus test was not recommended.

Five other members of Congress have taken tests that turned out positive for the disease: Senator Rand Paul and Congressmen Joe Cunningham, Mario Diaz-Balart, Mike Kelly and Ben McAdams, according to media reports.

