Congresswoman Omar Seeks to Block US Arms Sale to Saudi Arabia Amid Yemen Conflict

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar said on Friday that she has filed a resolution in the Senate to block a $650 million advanced air-to-air missiles sale to Saudi Arabia as the deal would add to the deaths, starvation and torture of Yemenis.

"It is simply unconscionable to sell weapons to Saudi Arabia while they continue to slaughter innocent people and starve millions in Yemen, kill and torture dissidents, and support modern-day slavery," Omar said in a statement.

The armed conflict in Yemen has killed and injured thousands of Yemeni civilians since it began in 2014.

The United Nations has said at least 10,000 children had been wounded or killed in the seven-year conflict.

The resolution underscores the wariness of some Democrats to extend Saudi Arabia's firepower against rebels in Yemen.

If passed, the resolution would prohibit the sale of 280 advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles, along with 596 missile launchers, support equipment, spare parts and US government and contractor engineering and technical support.

The State Department has said the deal would only bolster the air defense capabilities of Saudi Arabia and replenish its existing arms' inventory.