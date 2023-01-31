Congresswoman Says US Possibly Backing Ukraine Invasion of Crimea 'Insanity'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) The possibility the United States could support Ukrainian military operations to attack Crimea is insanity, US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Monday.

The Biden administration is considering providing Ukraine with the weapons necessary to target the Crimean Peninsula, according to the New York Times.

"Full blown insanity!" Greene said on Twitter. "Now the US warmongers say that in order to defend Ukraine that Ukraine must invade Crimea and take it back from Russia. All US led, financed, supported, and stocked with military equipment and weapons of course."

Greene described the situation as "out of control."

The Biden administration, according to media reports, believes Kiev's position in future negotiations will be improved if the Ukrainian military can threaten Russia's control of Crimea, though such a move may increase the risk of escalating the conflict.

US officials are discussing with their Ukrainian counterparts the use of US-supplied weapons, including High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and Bradley fighting vehicles, to cover targets like the main land bridge that connects Crimea with the rest of Russia, media reported.

However, the United States has so far been reluctant to provide Ukraine with the long-range missiles that Kiev would need to attack Crimea out of fear that such a move could provoke Russia and widen the conflict.

Crimea became part of Russia in a referendum held in March 2014 in which nearly 96% of Crimeans voted for accession to Russia. Ukraine still considers the peninsula to be its own territory that was illegally occupied by Russia. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the decision made by the Crimean people was in full compliance with international law and the UN Charter.