Congresswoman Warns US Military Build-Up In Poland May Cause 'Escalation' With Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 11:31 PM

Congresswoman Warns US Military Build-Up in Poland May Cause 'Escalation' With Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) The Defense Department's plans to increase US military presence in Poland is a cause for concern because such a move may provoke an escalation near Russia's borders, Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan said during a congressional hearing on Wednesday.

"I am not certain that it is necessarily a deterrence, but possibly an escalation by moving troops to Poland.

My father is Polish-born and so I personally have heard from him about the history of that war-torn area of our planet. And I worry about that," Houlahan told the US House Armed Services Committee.

As part of its plan to reduce military posture in Germany, the Department of Defense has proposed to redeploy 1,000 US troops to Poland in addition to the 4,500 troops already stationed there.

The Defense Department has said such a move would boost deterrence against Russia.

