ConnecTechAsia 2019 In Singapore Showcases Latest Smart Technologies, Trends

30 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 12:10 PM

ConnecTechAsia 2019 in Singapore showcases latest smart technologies, trends

ConnecTech Asia 2019, comprising Broadcast Asia, Communic Asia and NXTAsia, kicks off on Tuesday in Singapore, showcasing the latest smart technologies and trends that are shaping Asia's digital future

According to the organizer Informa Markets, the three-day event attracts many famous technology companies, including Alibaba Cloud, Amazon, Huawei, Google, IBM and Singtel.

According to the organizer Informa Markets, the three-day event attracts many famous technology companies, including Alibaba Cloud, Amazon, Huawei, Google, IBM and Singtel.

These companies get together at the event to outline the latest tech innovations, create new business and network opportunities, and impart thought leadership to visitors from around the world.

Tan Kiat How, Chief Executive of Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority, said at the opening ceremony that ConnecTechAsia is one of the region's largest telecommunication, media and technology event.

This year, the event has over 1,700 exhibitors and a series of roundtable discussions on issues such as artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

He said that the event is important because it brings together industry leaders, solution providers, entrepreneurs and policy makers to focus on the key issues of the day.

Despite of the significant uncertainties faced by global economy, the pace of the digital revolution remains unabated, according to the official.

"The public and private sector can, and must, work together to achieve our shared goals of harnessing the full benefits of digitalization," the CEO said.

