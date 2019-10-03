UrduPoint.com
Connecticut Rescue Officials Confirm Fatalities In World War II-Era Bomber Crash

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) An unknown number of people were killed after a vintage bomber crashed into an airport in the US state of Connecticut, rescue officials said on Wednesday.

"I will confirm to you that there are fatalities of which I will not tell you the number yet because... [it] is far too early," James Rovella, Connecticut's Commissioner for the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, said at a press conference.

The Hartford Courant, citing unnamed sources, reported that at least five people were killed and nine injured when a B-17 World War II crashed at the Bradley International Airport shortly after 10:00 a.m. local time (2:00 p.m. GMT).

Rovella said 13 people were on board the plane, which the Collings Foundation operated as a chartered flight for the public, and three of those hurt were crew members. Another person, a civilian, was injured on the ground in a maintenance facility where the crash occurred.

Some of the victims suffered severe burns, Rovella said. Video footage of the incident showed a huge fire at the site.

"Victims are very difficult to identify, we don't want to make a mistake," Rowell said, adding that their identities were being withheld until the families could be informed.

Bradley airport reopened later in the day.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, meanwhile, urged an investigation into vintage planes such as the B-17 to ensure their flight worthiness.

"This B17 was only one of 18 throughout the country. There is a real need for scrutiny and oversight here," Lamont said.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in a statement said the vintage Boeing B-17, which crashed at the end of Runway 6, is a civilian aircraft not flown by the military.

