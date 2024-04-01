Open Menu

Connectivity Revives Ancient Silk Road In China's Gansu Province

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Connectivity revives ancient Silk Road in China's Gansu Province

LANZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Upon her arrival at Mogao Caves in Dunhuang City, Xinhua journalist Daria Vorobeva was impressed not only by the delicate millennial-old Buddhist painting, but also by the city's commitment to reviving the cultural diversity of this UNESCO World Heritage and sharing it with the world.

"One can find traces of various cultures; it's so rich and fascinating," Vorobeva said.

In 126 B.C., following the return of the royal emissary Zhang Qian from his journey westward from Chang'an, the capital of the Han Dynasty (202 B.

C.-220 A.D.), the corridor for commercial and cultural exchanges across Asia and Europe flourished, which has later been known as the Silk Road.

Since then, a continuous flow of merchants, envoys, and monks from around the world have traversed the Silk Road, coming to China for commercial trade, cultural communication, and exploration.

In the contemporary era, the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) revives the spirit of the Silk Road and injects new vitality into greater connectivity with countries and regions participating in the initiative.

