Connectivity Revives Ancient Silk Road In China's Gansu Province
Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2024 | 02:30 PM
LANZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Upon her arrival at Mogao Caves in Dunhuang City, Xinhua journalist Daria Vorobeva was impressed not only by the delicate millennial-old Buddhist painting, but also by the city's commitment to reviving the cultural diversity of this UNESCO World Heritage and sharing it with the world.
"One can find traces of various cultures; it's so rich and fascinating," Vorobeva said.
In 126 B.C., following the return of the royal emissary Zhang Qian from his journey westward from Chang'an, the capital of the Han Dynasty (202 B.
C.-220 A.D.), the corridor for commercial and cultural exchanges across Asia and Europe flourished, which has later been known as the Silk Road.
Since then, a continuous flow of merchants, envoys, and monks from around the world have traversed the Silk Road, coming to China for commercial trade, cultural communication, and exploration.
In the contemporary era, the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) revives the spirit of the Silk Road and injects new vitality into greater connectivity with countries and regions participating in the initiative.
Recent Stories
IHC judges’letter: SC takes suo motu notice
Elevating Smartphone Excellence: An Extensive Review of the vivo V30 5G
Shahid Afridi breaks silence about Babar Azam’s captaincy
Ten terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Shangla arrested
Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (r.a) being observed with reverence today
All-rounder Aliya Riaz, Commentator Ali Younis announce engagement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2024
Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
More Stories From World
-
October 7 survivor is star of Israel's amputee football team16 minutes ago
-
France wants 'clear message' from China to Russia over Ukraine war16 minutes ago
-
Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital devastated in two-week battle26 minutes ago
-
Central Tokyo logs record-high temperature for March36 minutes ago
-
Vietnam's production dips for first time in three months46 minutes ago
-
Malaysia's passenger traffic rises in February46 minutes ago
-
Cotton futures close higher46 minutes ago
-
Western France on red alert due to flood risk2 hours ago
-
Five Chinese personnel's remains brought back to China: Wang Wenbin2 hours ago
-
Award-winning film "Snow Leopard" to be released in China2 hours ago
-
SPA captures smooth flow of grand mosque visitors from Security Aviation Aircraft2 hours ago
-
Erdogan sees 'turning point' for Turkey after poll drubbing2 hours ago