Conscription Age In Russia May Be Raised In Fall Of 2023 - Upper House Defense Committee

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2023 | 08:30 AM

Conscription Age in Russia May Be Raised in Fall of 2023 - Upper House Defense Committee

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) Military draft age in Russia may be raised in the fall of 2023 should a relevant bill, which is planned to be submitted to Russian lower house State Duma in spring, be approved by summer, Viktor Bondarev, the chair of the Federation Council Committee on Defense and Security, told Sputnik on Friday.

In December, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told an expanded meeting of the ministry's board that the conscription age should be gradually increased to 21-30 from 18-27 currently to further develop the Russian Armed Forces.

"A bill introducing these changes is planned to be submitted this spring. If so, we hope to pass it in the current spring session, and it will go into effect, if passed, presumably in the coming fall," Bondarev said.

The official added that the document is currently in the works and is expected to be submitted by the government as it was proposed by Shoigu.

"This is not a one-day job; it requires a thorough, comprehensive approach. Therefore, it is unlikely to adopt and start applying this document before the beginning of the spring conscription," Bondarev added.

"We remember that it is necessary to synchronize the changes in the age limits on both sides: conscription age is extended to 30 years, and it should start at 21 years, not 18. Thus, more mature, psychologically mature people will serve in the army," the official said.

