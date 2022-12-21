UrduPoint.com

Conscription Age In Russia Should Be Gradually Increased To 21-30 From 18-27 Now - Shoigu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2022 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) In the further development of the Russia Armed Forces, the conscription age should be gradually increased to 21-30 from 18-27 currently, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at an expanded meeting of the ministry's board.

"When recruiting the Armed Forces, to increase the age of conscription of citizens gradually to 21 from 18 years, and raise the limit to 30 years (from 27 currently). To provide the opportunity, if citizens wish, to enter military service under a contract or be called up from the first day they enter the service," he said.

World

