Consensus Achieved On APEC Leaders' Declaration - Malaysian Prime Minister

A consensus has been achieved on the final declaration of the summit of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) member states' leaders, which is a historic occasion, Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) A consensus has been achieved on the final declaration of the summit of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) member states' leaders, which is a historic occasion, Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said Friday.

In 2018, the member states failed to agree a joint statement. IN 2019, the summit was canceled amid protests in Chile, which was supposed to be the host.

"It gives me great pleasure to know that we have finally arrived at a consensus of the leaders' declaration this year. This is indeed a historic and momentous occasion, where we come together in the spirit of solidarity to combat a crisis like no other and uplift our communities from the economic hardships and the toll exerted on the health of people by the COVID 19 pandemic," the prime minister said at the closing ceremony of the summit.

The achievement is even more significant as "senior officials worked until the 11th hour to come to an agreement on this declaration," Yassin said.

"And this for me is a clear demonstration of what we are capable of accomplishing when we set aside our differences and, of course, focus on our shared values," the prime minister continued.

