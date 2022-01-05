Consensus Exists Among US Allies On Costsfor Russia If It Invades Ukraine - State Dept.
Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2022 | 12:50 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) There is a strong consensus among US allies to impose significant costs on Russian economy and financial system should it decides to invade Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.
"We have heard a strong consensus (among US allies) emerged regarding the profound costs that Russia would face if it were to go forward with further military aggression against Ukraine," Price told reporters.