Consensus Possible On Extension Of Grain Deal - Source In Istanbul

Published October 14, 2022

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) Negotiations to extend the grain deal are underway, there is hope for a consensus, a source in Istanbul told Sputnik on Friday.

The deal is set to expire on November 19.

"Under the coordination of Turkey and the UN, negotiations are underway to extend the deal. It is hoped that the parties will reach a consensus," the source said.

More Stories From World

