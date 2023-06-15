UrduPoint.com

Consensus Within OSCE Possible If Vienna Bids To Chair Organization - Russian Envoy

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) A consensus within the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) will be possible if Vienna bids for the organization's chairmanship as Austria is capable of preventing the organization from collapsing, Russian Permanent Representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich has told Sputnik.

Russia and Belarus have previously blocked Estonia from assuming the chairmanship of the OSCE in 2024.

When asked about which country, in his opinion, could assume the chairmanship of the OSCE instead of Estonia, Lukashevich said: "Austria," adding that there have already been media reports about Vienna's possible candidacy.

"The Austrians themselves have not said it officially. However, it is noted on the sidelines that Austria is capable of preventing the organization from collapsing before its eyes if the situation comes to a deadlock," the diplomat said.

Vienna's prestige as an international diplomatic platform depends on it, Lukashevich added.

"Therefore, I think the political elites of Austria are thinking about their readiness to take responsibility. Then there would be a chance to gather a consensus around it. It is not easy either. But in any case, Vienna has a much better chance for the chairmanship, especially since it has already been in this capacity twice," Lukashevich said.

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto believes the OSCE could potentially collapse within six months because Russia and Belarus were unwilling to approve Estonia's chairmanship in 2024, Finnish news portal Yle reported in late May.

