Consequences for Belarus migrant crisis 'overdue': Germany

(@FahadShabbir)

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Thursday it was time to impose fresh EU sanctions on Belarus over the migrant crisis on its border with Poland

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Thursday it was time to impose fresh EU sanctions on Belarus over the migrant crisis on its border with Poland.

"We are in a situation in which the proper consequences (for Minsk) are overdue.

This is what we want, together with our European partners," he said.

Maas was addressing a parliamentary debate on the mass influx the EU says Belarus's strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko has orchestrated, which Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya attended as an invited guest.