UrduPoint.com

Consequences For Belarus Migrant Crisis 'overdue': Germany

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 04:27 PM

Consequences for Belarus migrant crisis 'overdue': Germany

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Thursday it was time to impose fresh EU sanctions on Belarus over the migrant crisis on its border with Poland

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Thursday it was time to impose fresh EU sanctions on Belarus over the migrant crisis on its border with Poland.

"We are in a situation in which the proper consequences (for Minsk) are overdue.

This is what we want, together with our European partners," he said.

Maas was addressing a parliamentary debate on the mass influx the EU says Belarus's strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko has orchestrated, which Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya attended as an invited guest.

Related Topics

German Minsk Belarus Poland Border Opposition

Recent Stories

Emirates Group announces half-year performance for ..

Emirates Group announces half-year performance for 2021-22

9 minutes ago
 USA, China, UK top exports' destination of Pakista ..

USA, China, UK top exports' destination of Pakistani products: Razak

1 second ago
 EU Discusses Issue of Transportation of Illegal Mi ..

EU Discusses Issue of Transportation of Illegal Migrants With Airlines - Maas

3 seconds ago
 Maas Says EU Will Expand Sanctions on Belarus

Maas Says EU Will Expand Sanctions on Belarus

4 seconds ago
 Residents voice fear in tense Polish border town

Residents voice fear in tense Polish border town

6 seconds ago
 EU Commission Raises Year-Average Price Forecast o ..

EU Commission Raises Year-Average Price Forecast of Brent Oil for 2021 to $71.6

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.