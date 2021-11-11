Consequences For Belarus Migrant Crisis 'overdue': Germany
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 04:27 PM
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Thursday it was time to impose fresh EU sanctions on Belarus over the migrant crisis on its border with Poland
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Thursday it was time to impose fresh EU sanctions on Belarus over the migrant crisis on its border with Poland.
"We are in a situation in which the proper consequences (for Minsk) are overdue.
This is what we want, together with our European partners," he said.
Maas was addressing a parliamentary debate on the mass influx the EU says Belarus's strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko has orchestrated, which Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya attended as an invited guest.