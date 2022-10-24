UrduPoint.com

Consequences Of ZNPP's Shelling By Kiev May Affect Whole Of Europe - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Consequences of ZNPP's Shelling by Kiev May Affect Whole of Europe - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) A possible release of radioactive substances due to Ukraine's shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) could affect the whole of Europe, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian armed forces, said on Monday.

According to Kirillov, the shelling of the NPP by Ukrainian troops did not initially cause concern among the world community, since, according to a number of US experts, the risk of radiation spreading when large-caliber shells hit spent nuclear fuel containers will be insignificant, and nuclear reactors are able to withstand a fall of a civilian aircraft.

"However, the forecast of the development of the radiation situation conducted by our specialists, subsequently confirmed by specialized European scientific organizations, showed that the release of radioactive substances will affect almost the whole of Europe," Kirillov said at a briefing on threats to radiation safety.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Europe Nuclear

Recent Stories

Ansha Mohan comes on fire for social media stunt

Ansha Mohan comes on fire for social media stunt

12 minutes ago
 Imran Khan gets interim bail in another case

Imran Khan gets interim bail in another case

54 minutes ago
 Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's ..

Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's sovereignty, territorial integ ..

2 hours ago
 Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif bac ..

Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif back home from Kenya: Marriyum Au ..

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimba ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimbabwe

4 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh defeat Netherla ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh defeat Netherlands

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.