MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) A possible release of radioactive substances due to Ukraine's shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) could affect the whole of Europe, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian armed forces, said on Monday.

According to Kirillov, the shelling of the NPP by Ukrainian troops did not initially cause concern among the world community, since, according to a number of US experts, the risk of radiation spreading when large-caliber shells hit spent nuclear fuel containers will be insignificant, and nuclear reactors are able to withstand a fall of a civilian aircraft.

"However, the forecast of the development of the radiation situation conducted by our specialists, subsequently confirmed by specialized European scientific organizations, showed that the release of radioactive substances will affect almost the whole of Europe," Kirillov said at a briefing on threats to radiation safety.