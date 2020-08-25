Conservation Groups File Lawsuit Against US Arctic Energy Development - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Several conservation groups are challenging in court the Trump administration's decision to allow energy development in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR), a Center for Biological Diversity press release said.

Last Monday, the Trump administration approved oil drilling for the first time on Alaska's ANWR, a pristine patch of wilderness covering 19 million acres on America's northern frontier.

"The lawsuit, filed by the National Audubon Society, Center for Biological Diversity, Natural Resources Defense Council and Friends of the Earth, represented by the nonprofit environmental law firm Earthjustice and NRDC, is one of several legal actions launched in response to the oil and gas drilling plan," the statement said on Monday.

The plan to allow oil and gas leasing in Alaska's remote northern region is also facing a separate challenge from the Gwich'in Nation's steering committee, which calls the northern Alaska home.

Parties to the lawsuit said the Trump administration's plan to open up part of the ANWR for oil and gas development would be a "death sentence" for the area's sensitive ecosystem.

Experts told Sputnik earlier that the decision not only contravenes a number of treaties on biodiversity protection, such as the US-Canada Agreement on Porcupine Caribou Herd Conservation, but is economically unviable.