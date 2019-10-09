Conservation Groups Sue US Government to Force Study on Colorado Fracking Plan - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Conservation organizations in the United States have launched a legal action to force the US government to undertake an environmental study into the possible impact of a proposal to allow fracking for oil and natural gas in the Rocky Mountain West, the Center for Biological Diversity said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Conservation groups sued the Trump administration today to require an analysis of the climate risk from an oil and gas extraction plan covering nearly a million acres of public lands and minerals in western Colorado," the release said.

In 2016, the US government's Bureau of Land Management approved a 20-year plan allocating 935,600 acres for oil and gas leasing and predicting development of nearly 4,000 new oil and gas wells, the Center for Biological Diversity noted.

However, "Since approving the 2016 Grand Junction resource-management plan, the BLM has failed to analyze climate impacts from lease sales in the plan area. Conservation groups sued the agency over this in 2018," the release said.

The Grand Junction plan clears the way for the Bureau of Land Management to approve thousands of new oil and gas wells on US public lands in coming years without first considering and disclosing the impacts those projects will have on climate, Wilderness Workshop staff attorney Peter Hart said in the release.