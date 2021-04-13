- Home
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 11:44 PM
German conservative alliance of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Bavaria's Christian Social Union (CSU) will pick a candidate for the German chancellor by the end of the week, Bavarian Minister-President and CSU leader Markus Soeder said on Tuesday
"It was important for us to hear the parliamentarians in such a volume. ... Many representatives of the party basis spoke, it was, in general, a good discussion. We need to formulate a decision now, we agreed to adopt it this week," Soeder told journalists following a meeting of the CDU/CSU faction of the German Bundestag.
Soeder added that he and his rival, CDU leader Armin Laschet, believe that "in the end we will come to a very good solution."