Conservative Election Frontrunner Vows To Fix Greek Economy

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 04:50 PM

In the small agricultural town of Almyros, near an airbase where he did his military service decades ago, Greek election frontrunner Kyriakos Mitsotakis sets out his plan for the country

One item is at the top of his list if he beats incumbent prime minister Alexis Tsipras in Sunday's vote, Mitsotakis, leader of the opposition New Democracy party, told AFP.

"The first priority for us is to make sure we restart the economy," he said, speaking during a break in a day-long campaign trip in the central Greek region of Magnesia.

"Greece (will) restore ambitious growth driven by private investments, exports and innovation. All our energy is focused in that direction." The 51-year-old Harvard graduate and former McKinsey consultant has pledged to create "better" jobs, to lower taxes and to "steamroll" obstacles to business.

He also wants to renegotiate Greece's tight fiscal targets in talks with the country's international creditors.

"If we present a comprehensive reforms package, (the creditors) will be open to a discussion that will gradually lower Greece's Primary surpluses, which everybody acknowledges are too high," he says.

"And it will benefit both Europeans and the Greek economy." The outgoing government had expected the economy to grow by 2.5 percent by the end of the year. By the end of the first quarter however, the figure was just 1.3 percent.

The current framework negotiated by the leftist Syriza government forecasts a primary surplus of 3.5 percent to 2022 -- but the conservatives say that target stifles growth.

The Greek public debt in 2018 climbed to 335 billion Euros, or 180.4 percent of GDP. It is forecast to fall to 167.8 percent in 2019.

