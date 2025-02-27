Conservative-led Coalition To Form Austria Government
Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2025 | 02:50 PM
Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Austria's conservative People's Party (OeVP) on Thursday announced a government coalition with two centrist parties that excludes the far right, which came first in elections in September.
The deal caps months of negotiations after the Freedom Party (FPOe)'s historic election win, when it gained almost 29 percent.
Negotiations between the FPOe and OeVP on Austria's first far right-led government broke down this month.
After the collapse, the OeVP, the Social Democrats (SPOe) and the liberals res resumed coalition talks after their first attempt at forming a government failed in January.
OeVP leader Christian Stocker said that a "common programme" had been agreed with the SPOe and liberals and would be presented on Thursday.
"In recent days, work has been carried out around the clock on a common programme," the party said in a press release.
The programme is entitled "Do the right thing now. For Austria," it added.
With the country without a government for the longest stretch in its modern history, President Alexander Van der Bellen had called on party leaders to quickly compromise.
The OeVP -- which has ruled the Alpine country of nine million since 1987 -- has already governed several times with the SPOe in what is known as a grand coalition.
Recent Stories
MoHESR hosts workshop for licensed universities on automatic qualification recog ..
Ahmad Al Sayegh meets Mongolian Deputy Prime Minister
Abu Dhabi Pension Fund launches 'Manarah' platform to boost workforce management
Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC) Launches Omni™ in Pakistan to Advance T ..
Shaping the AI Future: TECNO to Showcase Its Latest AI Product Ecosystem at MWC ..
MBRSC announces details of launch of Etihad-SAT
Ahmed Al Sayegh attends Japanese Embassy’s reception of Emperor’s birthday
UAE leaders congratulate President of Dominican Republic on Independence Day
UAE Floating Hospital in Al-Arish treats thousands of Palestinians in first year
World must act to end violence in Palestinian territories: UN Human Rights Chief
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2025
More Stories From World
-
Hamas calls on Israel to start talks for next phase of truce2 minutes ago
-
Conservative-led coalition to form Austria government2 minutes ago
-
Trump demands return of US military gear left in Afghanistan after 2021 chaotic troop withdrawal11 minutes ago
-
Far-right outlets shake up Austrian media12 minutes ago
-
Influencer Andrew Tate has left Romania for US: airport sources12 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia launches global Ramadan initiatives to support Muslims in 102 countries52 minutes ago
-
In Brazil's Amazon, dolphin therapy aids people with disabilities1 hour ago
-
Starmer pushes Trump for Ukraine guarantees against Putin1 hour ago
-
Texas child dies in measles outbreak, first US fatality in years3 hours ago
-
Top Mexican officials head to US seeking to avert tariffs3 hours ago
-
North Korea behind $1.5 billion crypto theft, FBI says3 hours ago
-
7-Eleven owner shares plunge as reports say family buyout fails3 hours ago