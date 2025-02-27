Conservative-led coalition to form Austria government

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Austria's conservative People's Party (OeVP) on Thursday announced a government coalition with two centrist parties that excludes the far right, which came first in elections in September.

The deal caps months of negotiations after the Freedom Party (FPOe)'s historic election win, when it gained almost 29 percent.

Negotiations between the FPOe and OeVP on Austria's first far right-led government broke down this month.

After the collapse, the OeVP, the Social Democrats (SPOe) and the liberals res resumed coalition talks after their first attempt at forming a government failed in January.

OeVP leader Christian Stocker said that a "common programme" had been agreed with the SPOe and liberals and would be presented on Thursday.

"In recent days, work has been carried out around the clock on a common programme," the party said in a press release.

The programme is entitled "Do the right thing now. For Austria," it added.

With the country without a government for the longest stretch in its modern history, President Alexander Van der Bellen had called on party leaders to quickly compromise.

The OeVP -- which has ruled the Alpine country of nine million since 1987 -- has already governed several times with the SPOe in what is known as a grand coalition.