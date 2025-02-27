Open Menu

Conservative-led Coalition To Form Austria Government Without Far Right

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Conservative-led coalition to form Austria government without far right

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Austria's conservative People's Party (OeVP) on Thursday announced a government coalition with two centrist parties that excludes the far right, which came first in elections in September.

With the Alpine EU member without a government for the longest stretch in its modern history, the deal caps months of negotiations after the Freedom Party (FPOe)'s historic election win, when it gained almost a third of votes.

Negotiations between the FPOe and OeVP -- which came second in September -- on Austria's first far right-led government broke down this month.

After the collapse, the OeVP, the Social Democrats (SPOe) -- who placed third -- and the liberals resumed coalition talks after their first attempt at forming a government failed in January.

OeVP leader Christian Stocker on Thursday presented the government programme entitled "Do the right thing now. For Austria," together with the two other parties.

"We have just completed perhaps the most difficult government negotiations in the history of our country," Stocker told reporters.

President Alexander Van der Bellen had called on party leaders to quickly compromise.

The three-party governing coalition is Austria's first since 1949.

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler pardons 207 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

Ajman Ruler pardons 207 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

11 minutes ago
 Rulers of Ajman, UAQ perform funeral prayer on bod ..

Rulers of Ajman, UAQ perform funeral prayer on body of Sheikh Saeed bin Rashid A ..

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler pardons 707 inmates before Ramadan

Sharjah Ruler pardons 707 inmates before Ramadan

26 minutes ago
 ADAFSA launches annual inspection, awareness campa ..

ADAFSA launches annual inspection, awareness campaign for Ramadan

41 minutes ago
 Khalifa Award for Education launches judging proce ..

Khalifa Award for Education launches judging process for 18th session

41 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs organises forum on future, impactful ..

Dubai Customs organises forum on future, impactful innovations

56 minutes ago
Ajman government employees to work 100% remotely o ..

Ajman government employees to work 100% remotely on Fridays during Ramadan

1 hour ago
 Experts convene in Abu Dhabi for high-level dialog ..

Experts convene in Abu Dhabi for high-level dialogue on substance use disorder r ..

2 hours ago
 Al Ain FC fans rise to occasion during latest FIFA ..

Al Ain FC fans rise to occasion during latest FIFA Club World Cup Trophy Tour st ..

2 hours ago
 MoHESR hosts workshop for licensed universities on ..

MoHESR hosts workshop for licensed universities on automatic qualification recog ..

2 hours ago
 Ahmad Al Sayegh meets Mongolian Deputy Prime Minis ..

Ahmad Al Sayegh meets Mongolian Deputy Prime Minister

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Pension Fund launches 'Manarah' platform ..

Abu Dhabi Pension Fund launches 'Manarah' platform to boost workforce management

2 hours ago

More Stories From World